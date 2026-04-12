Porsche deliveries drop 15% in Q1 2026 amid EV delays

China sales down 21% for Porsche

Chinese brands offering better prices pulled buyers away from Porsche, leading to a steep 21% drop in sales there.

North America also saw fewer people opting for Porsches, especially EVs.

This slump has seriously impacted Porsche's bottom line: profits fell more than 90% last year, pushing the brand to rethink its electric car plans and focus on models like the upcoming electric Cayenne to bounce back.