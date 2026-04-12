Porsche deliveries drop 15% in Q1 2026 amid EV delays
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Porsche's sales have dropped sharply, with global deliveries down 15% in the first quarter of 2026.
The company moved just more than 60,000 cars worldwide, mostly due to falling demand in China and North America.
Electric vehicles were hit hardest, especially after Porsche delayed the electric replacements for the Boxster and Cayman.
China sales down 21% for Porsche
Chinese brands offering better prices pulled buyers away from Porsche, leading to a steep 21% drop in sales there.
North America also saw fewer people opting for Porsches, especially EVs.
This slump has seriously impacted Porsche's bottom line: profits fell more than 90% last year, pushing the brand to rethink its electric car plans and focus on models like the upcoming electric Cayenne to bounce back.