The closures will affect over 500 employees

Porsche to shut 3 subsidiaries amid falling sales, profit pressures

By Akash Pandey 02:49 pm May 09, 202602:49 pm

What's the story

Porsche has announced the closure of three of its subsidiaries: Cellforce Group, Porsche eBike Performance, and Cetitec. The decision comes as part of a larger strategy to address the company's declining sales and profits. The closures will affect over 500 employees working at these subsidiaries. "We must refocus on our core business," said CEO Michael Leiters in a statement about this strategic shift.