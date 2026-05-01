Porsche to end combustion engine Macan production by mid 2026

Porsche keeps Macan nameplate, M1 planned

Porsche isn't ditching the Macan nameplate. It has a fresh internal-combustion model (code name: M1) planned for 2028, showing it is still invested in this fan-favorite SUV.

The original Macan has been a hit, with sales climbing from 9,370 units in early 2025 to more than 10,000 in Q1 2026: proof that people still love it after all these years and facelifts.