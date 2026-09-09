Porsche to launch 1st all-electric Cayenne in India Sept 30

The Cayenne Electric comes with a 113 kWh battery, dual motors, and all-wheel drive.

The base version offers 408hp and a range of 642km, while the Turbo Electric variant jumps to 1,156hp and does 0 to 100km per hour in just 2.5 seconds.

Inside, you get a big curved touchscreen, four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and some cool tech like an optional augmented-reality head-up display.

More details on variants and deliveries will drop at launch.