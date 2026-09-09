Porsche to launch 1st all-electric Cayenne in India Sept 30
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Porsche is set to roll out its first all-electric Cayenne SUV in India on September 30, with a starting price of ₹1.77 crore (ex-showroom).
This new model slots between the Macan EV and the gasoline Cayenne in Porsche's lineup, giving fans another premium electric option.
Cayenne Electric features 113 kWh battery
The Cayenne Electric comes with a 113 kWh battery, dual motors, and all-wheel drive.
The base version offers 408hp and a range of 642km, while the Turbo Electric variant jumps to 1,156hp and does 0 to 100km per hour in just 2.5 seconds.
Inside, you get a big curved touchscreen, four-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and some cool tech like an optional augmented-reality head-up display.
More details on variants and deliveries will drop at launch.