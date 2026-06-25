It packs a 512hp six-cylinder boxer engine

Porsche unveils 911 GT4 R race car

By Mudit Dube 03:27 pm Jun 25, 202603:27 pm

What's the story

Porsche has unveiled its new 911 GT4 R race car, a major departure from the Cayman model it has been using since 2016 in the GT4 racing category. The new model is based on the iconic 911 and will compete in races starting next year. The vehicle packs a flat-six engine that generates an impressive 512hp and torque of up to 491Nm from its four-liter six-cylinder boxer engine.