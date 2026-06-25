Porsche unveils 911 GT4 R race car
What's the story
Porsche has unveiled its new 911 GT4 R race car, a major departure from the Cayman model it has been using since 2016 in the GT4 racing category. The new model is based on the iconic 911 and will compete in races starting next year. The vehicle packs a flat-six engine that generates an impressive 512hp and torque of up to 491Nm from its four-liter six-cylinder boxer engine.
Design details
Rear wing comes with 11 adjustment positions
The new Porsche 911 GT4 R is built on the "technical foundation" of the 911 Cup. However, it has some unique features such as narrower wheels and a different mounting pattern. The rear wing of this model comes with 11 adjustment positions, three selectable spring rates, and dual-adjustable dampers for enhanced performance. Inside, it boasts a 10.3-inch color display, integrated data logger, and GPS system to provide real-time data during races.
Market debut
The car will make its racing debut next year
The new Porsche 911 GT4 R comes with a starting price of $375,000. This price includes import and delivery in the United States. The car will make its racing debut next year at the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and SRO Pirelli GT4 America championship events. This marks an important milestone for Porsche as it expands its presence in the competitive world of motorsport with this new model.