Porsche unveils special Apple-inspired livery for race car

Porsche is set to unveil two special edition 963 race cars at Laguna Seca this weekend. The vehicles will sport a retro Apple computer livery, a colorful homage to the design used by customer-owned Porsche 935 K3 in the 1980 Le Mans. The unique look celebrates two major milestones: Porsche's 75th anniversary and Apple's half-century mark.

Design details Special edition Porsches will compete in WeatherTech SportsCar Championship The special edition Porsches will feature Apple's iconic and colorful logo on their roofs, with the company's bold colors adorning their fenders, hoods, bumpers, and fins. The two cars will compete in the fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on May 3. They will be racing in the GTP class of this prestigious event.

Partnership history This collaboration marks a shared passion for innovation and creativity Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Sport, and Beats, reflected on the long-standing relationship between the two brands. He said, "We've enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Porsche, going back to 1980 when a Porsche race car first carried the Apple logo." The executive added that this collaboration marks a shared passion for innovation and creativity that continues to define their partnership today.

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