Porsche unveils special Apple-inspired livery for race car
What's the story
Porsche is set to unveil two special edition 963 race cars at Laguna Seca this weekend. The vehicles will sport a retro Apple computer livery, a colorful homage to the design used by customer-owned Porsche 935 K3 in the 1980 Le Mans. The unique look celebrates two major milestones: Porsche's 75th anniversary and Apple's half-century mark.
Design details
Special edition Porsches will compete in WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
The special edition Porsches will feature Apple's iconic and colorful logo on their roofs, with the company's bold colors adorning their fenders, hoods, bumpers, and fins. The two cars will compete in the fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on May 3. They will be racing in the GTP class of this prestigious event.
Partnership history
This collaboration marks a shared passion for innovation and creativity
Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Sport, and Beats, reflected on the long-standing relationship between the two brands. He said, "We've enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Porsche, going back to 1980 when a Porsche race car first carried the Apple logo." The executive added that this collaboration marks a shared passion for innovation and creativity that continues to define their partnership today.
Design impact
The retro look is a perfect blend of both brands'
The colorful Apple logo may not be as iconic as other liveries, but it looks stunning against the white body and black accents of the Porsche 963. Although Porsche has said this is a one-time design, there are hopes that the two brands will collaborate again in the future. The retro look is a perfect blend of both brands' identities and legacies.