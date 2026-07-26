Rajasthan introduces 'Bharat Taxi' with 100 cabs
What's the story
Jaipur has become a city in India to get a government-backed taxi service. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched 'Bharat Taxi,' a cooperative ride-hailing platform, at HCM RIPA on Saturday. The platform is designed to offer affordable and reliable transportation services while empowering drivers by making them stakeholders in the business.
Business model
How is Bharat Taxi different from other platforms
Bharat Taxi operates on a cooperation-based ownership model, with drivers becoming 'Sarathis' or owners.
The platform recently launched its customer mobile app in Jaipur and claims to provide rides at 10-15% lower fares than Ola and Uber.
It also promises no surge pricing during peak hours, a common feature that drives up costs on other platforms.
Added advantages
Other benefits for passengers
Along with lower fares, Bharat Taxi also provides other benefits to its passengers.
These include an SOS emergency facility, local and reliable drivers, and better customer support.
The platform also guarantees accident insurance coverage of up to ₹5 lakh for its drivers, ensuring their safety and security during rides.
Community engagement
Empowering drivers as stakeholders
Bharat Taxi is not just a ride-hailing service; it also aims to engage the local community.
The platform allows taxi drivers to become members and participants of the cooperative institution.
They get paid directly for their journeys and even get a share in the institution's dividend, making them an integral part of this innovative business model.
Expansion strategy
Over 30,000 Sarathis joined since soft launch in Jaipur
Since its soft launch in Jaipur, over 30,000 Sarathis have joined the platform and nearly seven lakh customers have signed up.
The launch event was attended by Union Minister of State for Cooperation Muralidhar Mohol, Rajasthan Minister of State for Cooperation (Independent Charge) Gautam Dak, among others.
After the event, Sharma and Mohol flagged off a fleet of over 100 cabs, bikes, and autos under the Bharat Taxi brand.