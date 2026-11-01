Limited-edition Range Rover SV Sawai Collection launched at ₹4.9cr

The Sawai Collection, curated by the Range Rover Bespoke division, is divided into three editions: Sawai Jaipur Edition, Sawai Jodhpur Edition, and Sawai Jaisalmer Edition.

It includes just 18 units, with six units of each editions.

Each unit comes with 23-inch 'Champagne' alloy wheels, an 'Atlas Silver' pack for silver accents on its bodywork, and chrome Range Rover branding with gold-plated surrounds.

Inside, you get a personalized commissioning plaque with the edition's name and '1 of 6' lettering.