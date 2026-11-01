Limited-edition Range Rover SV Sawai Collection launched at ₹4.9cr
What's the story
Land Rover has officially unveiled the Range Rover SV Sawai Collection in India, priced at ₹4.90 crore (ex-showroom). This is the third collection specially designed for India under the Range Rover sub-brand, after the SV Ranthambore and SV Masara Editions. The Sawai Collection is a tribute to Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer's architectural and cultural heritage in Rajasthan.
Exclusive features
Only 18 units of the Sawai collection will be made
The Sawai Collection, curated by the Range Rover Bespoke division, is divided into three editions: Sawai Jaipur Edition, Sawai Jodhpur Edition, and Sawai Jaisalmer Edition.
It includes just 18 units, with six units of each editions.
Each unit comes with 23-inch 'Champagne' alloy wheels, an 'Atlas Silver' pack for silver accents on its bodywork, and chrome Range Rover branding with gold-plated surrounds.
Inside, you get a personalized commissioning plaque with the edition's name and '1 of 6' lettering.
Design inspiration
Sawai Jaipur Edition features 'Hawa Mahal' embroidery
The Sawai Jaipur Edition is inspired by the 'Pink City' of Jaipur.
It features a rose-tinted exterior that mimics the terracotta-pink color of historic buildings in Jaipur.
The interior gets a dual-tone Ecru and Deep Garnet theme with Ebony seatbelts.
Seats are embroidered with 'Jharokha' patterns from Hawa Mahal, while dedicated cushions for rear seats feature similar embroidery as the main seats.
An Ebony carpet with leather-bound mats completes this edition's look.
Unique features
Sawai Jodhpur Edition is a tribute to 'Blue City'
The Sawai Jodhpur Edition pays homage to the 'Blue City' of Jodhpur with a soft blue exterior.
It features a Perlino and Riviera-themed interior with Perlino seatbelts.
The seat embroidery is inspired by intricate stone and wood 'Jali' patterns found in palaces and forts across Jodhpur.
Dedicated rear-seat cushions come with unique branding and embroidery for this edition, while the floor carpet comes in Liberty Blue finish with matching leather binding for mats.
Final edition
Sawai Jaisalmer Edition mimics color of sandstone walls
The Sawai Jaisalmer Edition takes inspiration from the 'Golden City' of Jaisalmer. Its golden exterior mimics the color of sandstone walls in the city from dusk till dawn.
The cabin features a Perlino and Caraway dual-tone theme with Perlino seatbelts.
Seat embroidery takes after artisanal block printing combined with architectural style elements from Jaisalmer Fort and Range Rover logo.
The steering wheel gets white ceramic controls, while floor carpets come in Caraway finish with leather binding for mats.
Performance specs
All 3 editions are powered by a V8 engine
The Range Rover SV Sawai Collection is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo petrol V8 engine that generates an impressive 537hp and 750Nm of torque.
It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, ensuring smooth and powerful performance on the road.
This combination of powertrain and transmission makes the Sawai Collection a top-tier choice in luxury SUVs.