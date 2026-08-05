Range Rover SV Ultra launched in India at ₹3.8cr
What's the story
Land Rover has officially launched the new Range Rover SV Ultra in India at a starting price of ₹3.8 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury SUV was first unveiled earlier this year and is now the top-of-the-line model in the Range Rover series. The SV Ultra comes with a host of unique features and design elements that set it apart from other models in the lineup.
Design features
The SUV features an electrostatic sound system
The Range Rover SV Ultra boasts a unique Titan Silver color option, along with Satin Platinum and Silver Chrome exterior trims. The SUV also features 23-inch alloy wheels for added style and performance.
Inside, the vehicle comes with an Orchid White and Cinder Grey interior finish that adds to its luxurious appeal.
A new electrostatic sound system is also included for an enhanced audio experience while on the road.
Engine specifications
It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds
The Range Rover SV Ultra is powered by a single 540hp, 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with all-wheel drive (AWD).
The SUV can go from 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds and has a top speed of up to 261km/h.
These specifications highlight the vehicle's power and performance capabilities, making it a strong contender in the luxury SUV market.