India sees record EV sales, September registrations cross 3.3L units
What's the story
September has been a record-breaking month for electric vehicles (EVs) in India, with registrations across all segments hitting an unprecedented 3.3 lakh units. The final count could be slightly higher due to the usual delay in updating the Vahan dashboard with all registrations. This marks the fourth consecutive month that EV registrations have crossed the 3 lakh mark, indicating a strong demand for battery-operated vehicles in the country.
Market leaders
Surge in electric 2-wheeler sales
The surge in sales last month was driven by both electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) and passenger vehicles, which set new monthly records.
E2Ws topped the chart with registrations hitting a new high of 2.07 lakh units, showing significant year-on-year (YoY) growth.
TVS Motor and Bajaj more than doubled their volumes year-on-year to approximately 54,000 units and 48,400 units, respectively.
Ather also saw an increase in its volumes to about 30,500 units from September 2025's figures of 19,620 units.
EV expansion
Sales of electric passenger vehicles also almost doubled
Electric passenger vehicles (e-PVs) also witnessed a major jump with sales reaching around 36,000 units last month. This is almost double the volume sold in September 2025.
Tata led the pack with e-PV sales of about 14,712 units while Mahindra followed closely behind with sales of 7,742 units.
VinFast sold an impressive 2,960 units last month compared to just six in September 2025.
Three-wheeler surge
Electric 3-wheelers continue to sell well
Electric three-wheelers also saw a sales boost in September with over 86,000 units sold.
This is an increase from the approximately 80,000 units sold in August but lower than the 88,315 units sold in July.
The growth trend indicates a growing acceptance of electric vehicles across different segments in India.