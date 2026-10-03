India sees record EV sales, September registrations cross 3.3L units

The surge in sales last month was driven by both electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) and passenger vehicles, which set new monthly records.

E2Ws topped the chart with registrations hitting a new high of 2.07 lakh units, showing significant year-on-year (YoY) growth.

TVS Motor and Bajaj more than doubled their volumes year-on-year to approximately 54,000 units and 48,400 units, respectively.

Ather also saw an increase in its volumes to about 30,500 units from September 2025's figures of 19,620 units.