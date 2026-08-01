Passenger vehicle sales in India grew 33% in July

Maruti Suzuki, the market leader, achieved its highest-ever domestic passenger vehicle sales in July at 1,96,203 units.

This is a whopping 43.4% increase from the 1,37,776 units sold in July last year.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd also posted its best-ever monthly domestic sales at 54,210 units last month, a 23.3% jump from the same month last year.