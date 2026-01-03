This is how Red Bull's first hypercar will look like
What's the story
Red Bull has revealed the final design of its first-ever hypercar, the RB17. The look is sharper and more aggressive than the initial prototype. The car is a product of Red Bull's Formula 1 expertise, built with one goal in mind: speed. The production model features slim LED headlights integrated into sculpted bodywork for an aerodynamic profile.
Design elements
Aerodynamic features
The RB17's design includes deep channels in the carbon bodywork that direct air to large rear cooling zones. A roof-mounted intake draws air directly into the mid-mounted engine. The production model also includes mirrors and a windshield wiper, making it more road-friendly than its predecessor. Inside, Red Bull has opted for a race car-like cockpit with physical controls instead of touchscreens or other distractions.
Engine specs
Powerful hybrid V10 engine
The RB17 is powered by a naturally aspirated, 4.5-liter V10 engine developed by Cosworth, which can rev up to an insane 15,000rpm. The engine produces around 1,000hp on its own and is paired with an electric motor that adds another 200hp. Together, they deliver a staggering total of 1,200hp for the hypercar. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox and hydraulically locking active limited-slip differential.
Availability
Limited production and pricing
Red Bull plans to build just 50 units of the RB17, making it a rare addition to any hypercar collection. While the company has not revealed specific pricing details, it's safe to say that this high-performance machine will come with a seven-figure price tag. The RB17 is currently in its final testing phase, with production expected to begin soon.