This is how Red Bull's first hypercar will look like

Red Bull has revealed the final design of its first-ever hypercar, the RB17. The look is sharper and more aggressive than the initial prototype. The car is a product of Red Bull's Formula 1 expertise, built with one goal in mind: speed. The production model features slim LED headlights integrated into sculpted bodywork for an aerodynamic profile.

Design elements Aerodynamic features The RB17's design includes deep channels in the carbon bodywork that direct air to large rear cooling zones. A roof-mounted intake draws air directly into the mid-mounted engine. The production model also includes mirrors and a windshield wiper, making it more road-friendly than its predecessor. Inside, Red Bull has opted for a race car-like cockpit with physical controls instead of touchscreens or other distractions.

Engine specs Powerful hybrid V10 engine The RB17 is powered by a naturally aspirated, 4.5-liter V10 engine developed by Cosworth, which can rev up to an insane 15,000rpm. The engine produces around 1,000hp on its own and is paired with an electric motor that adds another 200hp. Together, they deliver a staggering total of 1,200hp for the hypercar. Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox and hydraulically locking active limited-slip differential.