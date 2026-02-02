Renault India registers 34% growth: Is Duster comeback driving buzz?

Renault India has started the year on a high note, reporting a total wholesale of 3,715 units in January. This is a whopping 33.6% increase from the 2,780 units sold during the same period last year. The company's stellar performance outpaced overall industry growth for the month and is a testament to strong consumer demand for its products.

Sales boost Triber and Kiger drive sales growth The impressive growth in sales was primarily driven by the Triber and Kiger models, which together registered a 45.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase. The two vehicles have continued to draw consumer interest after their recent launches, building on a strong second half of 2025. Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Renault India, said they have entered 2026 with "strong momentum and clear intent."

Product launch Return of new-generation Duster boosts consumer interest Renault India's growth is also fueled by the return of its iconic Duster model. The new-generation Duster was unveiled on January 26, 2026, as part of Renault's International Gameplan 2027 strategy in India. Hidalgo said that "the return of the iconic Duster has ignited excitement across the country." He added that consumer inquiries at all touchpoints are surging, reinforcing confidence built since H2 2025.

Vehicle features 'Made for India' Duster combines modern design with rugged character The "Made for India" Duster is designed with 90% India-specific elements. It combines modern design, rugged SUV character, and five-star safety standards. The new model also comes with 14 best-in-segment or first-in-segment offerings such as Approach and Departure angles, an openR link multimedia system with Google built-in, and a boot capacity of 700L.

