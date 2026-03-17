Renault launches all-new Duster SUV at ₹10.5L: Check features

Renault has officially launched the new Duster in India, reviving one of the SUVs that popularized the mid-size SUV segment in the country. The first generation of this model was introduced back in 2012 and discontinued in 2022. The 2026 Duster comes with a completely new design, updated features, and multiple powertrain options. It is priced between ₹10.49 lakh and ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design overhaul First, let's look at the design of the Duster The 2026 Duster retains its rugged SUV stance but gets a sharper and more modern design language. It features squared-off proportions, flared wheel arches, and extensive black cladding that reinforce its SUV credentials. The India-spec model also gets unique LED headlamps with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs that double as turn indicators. A trapezoidal grille with prominent Duster badging sits between the headlamps while pixel-style LED fog lamps complete the modern look.

Cabin upgrades The SUV gets a driver-centric cockpit-inspired cabin The new Duster comes with a driver-centric cabin inspired by fighter jet cockpits. It gets leatherette upholstery across the seats, dashboard, and door panels, finished in black with contrast stitching and subtle green accents. The SUV also offers a sliding front armrest, large door pockets, rear cupholders, and a generous boot space of 518-liter up to the parcel shelf.

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Tech specs It features a touchscreen infotainment panel with smartphone connectivity The new Duster features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, as well as a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. It also gets a wireless phone charger, 360-degree camera, connected car technology, ambient lighting, and an Arkamys sound system. The SUV will be offered in India only with petrol engines: a 100hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit paired with a six-speed manual, and a more powerful 163hp, 1.3-liter turbo-petrol available with manual or dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

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