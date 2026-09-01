Renault to launch Triber with Kiger turbo and factory CNG
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Renault is dropping a turbo-gasoline version of its Triber MPV by the end of September 2026.
This upgrade, using the engine from the Renault Kiger, promises better performance and solves old engine complaints.
Plus, there is a factory-installed CNG option for those who want more flexibility.
Triber gets HR10 turbo 100hp 160Nm
The new Triber gets a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder turbo-gasoline engine (HR10) with 100hp and 160 newton meters of torque, a big jump from its previous 72hp.
It'll likely come with a 5-speed manual transmission, while an automatic (CVT) option is still up in the air.
The CNG kit uses a dual-cylinder setup under the trunk floor to save space, and this feature will roll out to the Renault Kiger at a later date as well.