Rivian recalls 98,828 vehicles for backup camera bug, update available
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Rivian is recalling 98,828 of its vehicles because a software bug can block the backup camera view when reversing in certain modes.
The fix? A software update, which Rivian says is already installed on more than 95% of affected vehicles.
R1T R1S and 2027 R2 affected
The recall covers 2022-2026 Rivian R1T (2022-2026), R1S SUVs (2022-2027), and the upcoming 2027 R2.
Rivian first caught the issue during testing this July and determined on September 10 that the vehicles could be noncompliant with safety standards.
The good news: no crashes or injuries have been reported from this glitch.