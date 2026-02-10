Rivian's R2 electric SUV starts at $45,000
Rivian just revealed the R2, a midsize electric SUV starting at $45,000 and set to launch in early 2026.
It packs serious power—656hp and all-wheel drive—zipping from 0-97km/h in 3.6 seconds (or under three if you go for the tri-motor).
You get seating for five and over 483km of range on a single charge.
Specs and features
The R2 is more than 907kg lighter than Rivian's earlier R1S, thanks to its unibody design.
It runs on a custom 400V system with an 87.4kWh battery and features permanent-magnet motors on each axle for smooth performance.
Fast charging gets you from 10% to 80% in under half an hour.
Plus, Rivian's in-house chips and LiDAR tech could help enable Level 4 self-driving.
Competes with Tesla Model Y
Sized to compete with the Tesla Model Y, the R2 offers nearly 10 inches of ground clearance and can tow up to 2268kg—a solid combo for road trips or weekend adventures.
The dual-motor version is expected to cost more, making it a compelling pick if you want something fast, practical, and future-ready without breaking the bank.