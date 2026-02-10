Rivian's R2 electric SUV starts at $45,000 Auto Feb 10, 2026

Rivian just revealed the R2, a midsize electric SUV starting at $45,000 and set to launch in early 2026.

It packs serious power—656hp and all-wheel drive—zipping from 0-97km/h in 3.6 seconds (or under three if you go for the tri-motor).

You get seating for five and over 483km of range on a single charge.