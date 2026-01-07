This home appliance brand just built an electric supercar

Dreame, a Chinese company known for its innovative robot vacuums, has unveiled an electric supercar at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The car, dubbed the Kosmera Nebula 1, packs a whopping 1,876hp and is "engineered for records." The move marks Dreame's first major departure from its core business of home appliances like hair dryers and air purifiers.

Design details Kosmera Nebula 1: A look at the design The Kosmera Nebula 1 features a low-slung four-door design with an aggressive look. It has a large wing and diffuser at the rear, but no exterior door handles. The car's exterior resembles modern hypercars from European brands such as Bugatti, Lotus, and Ferrari. However, there are no interior details available on the concept model yet.

Performance aspirations Dreame's ambitious goal with the Kosmera Nebula 1 Dreame has revealed that the Kosmera Nebula 1 will be powered by four electric motors, with a total output of 1,876hp. The car is said to have active aerodynamics for enhanced performance and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 1.8 seconds. Dreame's explicit aim is to create not just the world's fastest electric car but the "world's fastest car" overall.