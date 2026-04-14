Rolls-Royce's coachbuilt Project Nightingale EV is limited to 100 units

British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has unveiled its latest bespoke creation, the Project Nightingale. The vehicle is part of the company's new Coachbuild Collection and will be limited to just 100 units. Each car will be customized according to individual customer preferences. The first model from this exclusive collection is a stunning two-seater electric vehicle (EV) that shares its platform with the current Spectre model.

Design The car features an open-top design Project Nightingale boasts a unique open-top design, inspired by the Art Deco era's Streamline Moderne style. The car is 18.9 feet long and rides on a set of 24-inch wheels, the largest ever fitted to a Rolls-Royce vehicle. It is powered by two electric motors, delivering at least the same 577hp as the standard Spectre model.

Unique features It gets ultra-slim headlights and a massive front grille The front grille of Project Nightingale is just over three feet wide and features 24 vertical aluminum veins. The headlights are ultra-slim, vertically oriented assemblies that are unique to this model. The exterior of the car is finished in a pale, solid blue with subtle red flakes infused into the paint. Inside, it features pastel Charles Blue leather seats with Grace White accents and Deep Navy inserts.

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Interior details It has a new Starlight Breeze Suite headliner The retractable soft top of Project Nightingale is finished in a light silver. Instead of the company's signature Starlight headliner, it features a new Starlight Breeze Suite with 10,500 'stars' that extend from door panels to behind seats. The effect wraps around both the driver and passenger in a horseshoe shape.

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