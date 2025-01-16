This Rolls-Royce Phatom is a bespoke tribute to Chinese mythology
What's the story
Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Phantom Dragon, a one-of-a-kind model inspired by the legends of Chinese dragons.
This exclusive Phantom Extended was conceptualized by the Private Office Shanghai for a Chinese client.
The launch of this bespoke project comes just in time for the centenary celebrations of the iconic Phantom nameplate, which first made its debut in 1925.
Cultural homage
Phantom Dragon: A tribute to Chinese culture and craftsmanship
A tribute to the Year of the Dragon, the Phantom Dragon combines traditional Chinese motifs with Rolls-Royce's signature craftsmanship.
The highlight of this model is the intricate marquetry in the Gallery, an interior glass that stretches across the dashboard.
This artwork, made from 297 hand-cut wood pieces, depicts two dragons guarding a pearl - a symbol of purity and perfection in Chinese culture.
Interior details
Phantom Dragon's interior: A blend of luxury and tradition
The interior of the Phantom Dragon features a combination of black and Ardent Red leather on reclining Serenity seats, with the client's family name embroidered on the headrests in ancient Chinese calligraphy.
The design also includes natural open-pore wood finishes and high-gloss elements.
A highlight is the Starlight Headliner, which shows two dragons in red and white fiber-optic lights surrounded by shooting stars.
Exterior aesthetics
Phantom Dragon's exterior: A symbol of luxury and power
The exterior of the Phantom Dragon is coated in Iced Diamond Black, a satin paint that glimmers in light.
This striking appearance complements the luxurious interior while celebrating the symbolism of the dragon and the pearl.
Martina Starke, Head of Bespoke Design at Rolls-Royce, said that this project demonstrates their ability to incorporate cultural iconography respectfully and creatively into their designs.