What's the story

Toyota has once again reclaimed its title as the world's largest automaker in 2024, marking its fifth consecutive year at the top.

The Japanese car manufacturer sold a staggering 9,857,938 vehicles worldwide through November 2024. This includes sales from its subsidiaries Lexus, Daihatsu, and Hino.

Despite a slight dip of 3.6% in sales compared to the same period in 2023, Toyota managed to outperform its competitors.