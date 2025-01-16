What's the story

India's top two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is all set to make a mark in the electric vehicle segment. The company plans to launch six new models in the next two-three years.

They will include affordable scooters as well as high-performance electric motorcycles and dirt bikes.

The Splendor EV, which will launch in 2027, will be Hero's first mass-market e-bike.

The current-gen Splendor is known for being affordable, reliable, and fuel efficient. The company sold over 3.3 million units in 2024.