Hero Splendor, India's top-selling motorcycle, is going electric
What's the story
India's top two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is all set to make a mark in the electric vehicle segment. The company plans to launch six new models in the next two-three years.
They will include affordable scooters as well as high-performance electric motorcycles and dirt bikes.
The Splendor EV, which will launch in 2027, will be Hero's first mass-market e-bike.
The current-gen Splendor is known for being affordable, reliable, and fuel efficient. The company sold over 3.3 million units in 2024.
Project details
Splendor EV: A significant project for Hero MotoCorp
The electric avatar of the iconic Hero Splendor is a flagship project for the company. It has been under development at its technology center, CIT, in Jaipur for almost two years.
The project, internally dubbed AEDA, hopes to manufacture around two lakh units per annum of this model after its launch in 2027.
Expansion strategy
Hero MotoCorp's broader electric motorcycle plans
Beyond the electric Splendor, Hero MotoCorp has more ambitious plans for electric motorcycles.
The company plans to launch Vida Lynx, an electric dirt bike, in 2026 with a modest annual volume of 10,000 units. This model will mainly target developed international markets.
Two more motorcycles - equivalent to 150cc and 250cc ICE models - are being planned under project ADZA for young riders seeking style and performance.
Sales forecast
Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle sales projections
By 2027-28, Hero MotoCorp hopes to achieve cumulative sales of over half a million units per year from EVs.
The range of motorcycles is likely to contribute over 2.5 lakh units per annum, while scooters would account for another 2.5-3 lakh units.
This ambitious plan highlights the company's commitment to moving toward sustainable mobility solutions and capturing a major chunk of the growing EV market in India and abroad.