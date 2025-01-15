2026 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster arrives with world's fastest-folding roof
What's the story
Aston Martin has unveiled the 2026 Vantage Roadster, a convertible that borrows design elements and features from its predecessor, the Vantage Coupe.
Powered by a Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 engine, the new model will be launched in India later this year.
The Vantage Roadster features the fastest-folding roof on a convertible, opening or closing in just 6.8 seconds at speeds of up to 50km/h.
Engine
A look at the performance
The new Vantage Roadster comes with a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine that offers 665hp of power and 800Nm of torque.
It beats competitors like Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet and Ferrari Roma Spider in terms of power.
Though it weighs some 60kg more than the Coupe (thanks to structural changes and the convertible roof mechanism), it still boasts an impressive top speed of 325km/h.
Chassis
Enhanced driving dynamics
Aston Martin has made some major tweaks to the aluminum chassis of the Vantage Roadster to improve its driving dynamics.
The company has also focused on keeping a balanced weight distribution of 49:51 (front to rear), slightly different from the Coupe's 50:50 distribution.
The changes also include new bespoke-tuned Bilstein DRX adaptive dampers for better responsiveness and steel or carbon-ceramic brakes.
Roof
Speciality of the folding roof
The 2026 Vantage Roadster's folding roof makes it stand out from competitors such as the Ferrari Roma Spider, whose roof takes nearly twice as long to operate (13.5 seconds to open or close).
The new model also features a larger grille and is 30mm wider than the Coupe version, making it even more distinctive.
Amenities
Modern interior and advanced features
The interior of the Vantage Roadster is similar to that of the Coupe, boasting a modern look with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and a digital driver's display.
It also offers wireless smartphone mirroring and a bunch of buttons for frequently used functions.
The car packs an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite and an optional Bowers & Wilkins surround audio system, making the drive even better.