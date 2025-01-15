What's the story

Aston Martin has unveiled the 2026 Vantage Roadster, a convertible that borrows design elements and features from its predecessor, the Vantage Coupe.

Powered by a Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 engine, the new model will be launched in India later this year.

The Vantage Roadster features the fastest-folding roof on a convertible, opening or closing in just 6.8 seconds at speeds of up to 50km/h.