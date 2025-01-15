Honda launches CBR650R, CB650R motorcycles in India starting at ₹9.2L
What's the story
Honda has expanded its premium motorcycle range in India with the launch of two new models, the CBR650R and CB650R.
The bikes will be available for purchase through Honda Big Wing dealerships, where other high-end models like the CB350RS, Transalp, and NX500 are also sold.
The introduction of these motorcycles is a major step in Honda's strategy to strengthen its presence in the country's premium motorcycle market.
Bike specifications
CB650R: A look at its features and pricing
The CB650R comes with a powerful 649cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine that produces a whopping 93hp and peak torque of 63Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.
The bike has a naked design, and gets Showa front forks and mono-shock setup at the rear for improved riding comfort.
It features dual-channel ABS, dual 310mm floating disk brakes at front, and single 240mm disk brake at rear for efficient stopping power.
Bike details
CBR650R has a fully-faired body
The CBR650R comes with the same 649cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine as the CB650R. It also offers an output of 93hp and peak torque of 63Nm.
The bike impresses with its fully-faired bodywork and Honda's racing-inspired dynamics. It gets Showa 41mm forks at the front with dual 310mm disk brakes for effective stopping power.
Booking information
Advanced features and booking details of new models
Both the CB650R and CBR650R motorcycles feature a 5-inch TFT full-color display for convenient access to key information.
Honda has priced the CB650R at ₹9.20 lakh while the sportier CBR650R costs ₹9.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).
Bookings for the bikes are open at Honda Big Wing dealerships, with deliveries scheduled to commence in February 2025.
The new models will likely be showcased at the upcoming 2025 Auto Expo, giving potential buyers a chance to see them up close.