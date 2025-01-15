What's the story

Honda has expanded its premium motorcycle range in India with the launch of two new models, the CBR650R and CB650R.

The bikes will be available for purchase through Honda Big Wing dealerships, where other high-end models like the CB350RS, Transalp, and NX500 are also sold.

The introduction of these motorcycles is a major step in Honda's strategy to strengthen its presence in the country's premium motorcycle market.