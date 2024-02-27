Top stock gainers were Tata Motors, TCS, and IndusInd Bank

Sensex gains over 300 points, Nifty settles near 22,200 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:03 pm Feb 27, 202404:03 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.42% to 73,095.22 points, while the Nifty gained 0.34% to end the day at 22,198.30 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a downward trend, with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 45.95 points to end at 13,931.95 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Tuesday were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY AUTO, which rose 1.05%, 0.72%, and 0.7%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Tata Motors, TCS, and IndusInd Bank, which climbed 2.79%, 2.45%, and 1.65%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, and SBI, which plunged 1.72%, 1.4%, and 1.16%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Coming to Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in the red, slipping to 3,015.48 points and 39,239.52 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 0.93% to 16,790.8 points. In the US market, NASDAQ shedd 0.04% to 15,989.8 points.

INR goes up 0.01% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.01% to close at Rs. 82.89 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. The gold futures prices shot up by Rs. 186, or 0.3%, to Rs. 62,335, while the silver futures traded flat at Rs. 69,585. Crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $77.87 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, the price of diesel stood at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is being sold at Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $56,621.45, which is 11.12% up from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $3,260.45, up 7.20%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $399.17 (3.71% up) and $0.623 (8.17% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.09612, up 13.99% from yesterday.