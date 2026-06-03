Rolls-Royce unveils Spectre Series II with 628km range
Rolls-Royce just dropped the Spectre Series II, and it's got some serious improvements.
The new battery lets you drive up to 628km on a single charge, an 18% boost from before, and fast charging now takes just 28 minutes (10% to 80%).
The design keeps that classic Rolls look but adds more ways to make it your own.
Black Badge Spectre packs 670hp
The Black Badge Spectre Series II is officially the most powerful Rolls-Royce yet, hitting 0-100km per hour in just 4.3 seconds with a huge 670hp.
There are fresh customization options like Iced Black details and a new Ethereal Blue paint, plus luxe interior upgrades including bamboo fabric and over 8,000 illuminated fascia lights.
These changes come straight from owner feedback: turns out people are driving these EVs daily, even racking up over 50,000km in two years!