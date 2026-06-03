Rolls-Royce unveils Spectre Series II with 628km range Auto Jun 03, 2026

Rolls-Royce just dropped the Spectre Series II, and it's got some serious improvements.

The new battery lets you drive up to 628km on a single charge, an 18% boost from before, and fast charging now takes just 28 minutes (10% to 80%).

The design keeps that classic Rolls look but adds more ways to make it your own.