You can now buy Royal Enfield bikes on Flipkart

Royal Enfield , the iconic motorcycle manufacturer, is gearing up to sell its entire 350cc range on Flipkart . The sales will start from September 22 and target digital-first customers in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. Popular models such as Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350, and Meteor 350 will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform.

Digital shift First mid-size motorcycle brand to go online This is the first time a mid-size motorcycle brand in India is selling its entire portfolio directly on an e-commerce platform. The move is expected to appeal to younger customers who prefer online shopping over physical showrooms. B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd and CEO of Royal Enfield, said this partnership with Flipkart will provide a simple and convenient way for customers to explore and purchase their motorcycles online.

Customer focus Focus on pure motorcycling experience Govindarajan emphasized that this move is all about making the pure motorcycling experience accessible to more riders. He said, "We are providing flexibility & convenience in the purchase journey, while ensuring the final handover through our authorized dealer partners keeps the experience personal." The delivery and after-sales service for these bikes will be handled by Royal Enfield's authorized dealers.