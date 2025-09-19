Next Article
Royal Enfield to sell bikes online via Flipkart
Auto
Royal Enfield is taking its iconic motorcycles online—starting September 22, 2025, you can buy the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350, or Meteor 350 directly on Flipkart.
This move is rolling out first in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai to make shopping for a bike as easy as ordering anything else online.
What about after-sales support?
Even if you order your bike online, delivery and after-sales support will still come from Royal Enfield's authorized dealers—so you're not missing out on personal service.
CEO B. Govindarajan says it's all about making bikes more accessible and convenient without losing that trusted dealer connection.
Plus, buyers get full GST benefits right from the start!