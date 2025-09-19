Raptee. HV becomes 1st EV startup funded by India's tech development board

The startup's journey so far

Founded in 2019, Raptee. HV has spent six years building its tech and filed 156 patents.

They use a car-grade charging system for faster top-ups and run operations out of a 4.5-acre Chennai facility, with plans for a major expansion nearby.

Alongside TDB support, they've landed a ₹3.25 crore government grant and are closing in on $20 million in Series A funding—fueling their next big leap in the EV space.