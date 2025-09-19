Raptee. HV becomes 1st EV startup funded by India's tech development board
Chennai's Raptee. HV just became the first electric motorcycle company to snag funding from India's Technology Development Board (TDB).
The investment will help them upgrade their high-voltage tech—borrowed from electric cars—to take on the $1 billion performance electric motorcycle market.
CEO Dinesh Arjun called it "a strong endorsement of Raptee. HV's mission to redefine performance electric mobility, from India, for the world."
The startup's journey so far
Founded in 2019, Raptee. HV has spent six years building its tech and filed 156 patents.
They use a car-grade charging system for faster top-ups and run operations out of a 4.5-acre Chennai facility, with plans for a major expansion nearby.
Alongside TDB support, they've landed a ₹3.25 crore government grant and are closing in on $20 million in Series A funding—fueling their next big leap in the EV space.