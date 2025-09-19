Next Article
Ford Taurus recalled over risk of flying door trim
Auto
Ford is recalling about 102,000 Taurus sedans in the US because a piece of door trim might fall off while driving—definitely not ideal for anyone on the road.
This recall covers cars from model years 2016 to 2019, and it's all about making sure loose parts don't turn into unexpected hazards.
B-pillar trim could come loose while driving
The B-pillar trim sits between the front and rear windows. If it comes loose, it could fly off and put other drivers at risk—a concern flagged by US safety officials.
Ford will contact owners and fix or replace the trim for free, so if you or someone you know drives one of these Tauruses, keep an eye out for that notice.