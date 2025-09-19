Next Article
Suzuki to reduce bike prices by ₹18,024: Check models
Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle India is slashing prices across its two-wheeler lineup, with discounts reaching up to ₹18,024.
The new rates kick in from September 22, 2025, thanks to a recent GST cut by the government.
Suzuki says this move is all about making rides more affordable for everyone.
Spare parts and accessories will also see price drop
The price drop isn't just for new bikes—it also covers spare parts and accessories. So if you own or plan to buy a Suzuki, expect lower maintenance bills too.
Deepak Mutreja from Suzuki calls the GST changes a "progressive step" and hopes these timely cuts will boost demand as the festive season rolls in.