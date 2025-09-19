Audi's all-electric E5 sportback racks up 10,000 orders in 30 minutes
Audi just launched its new E5 Sportback under the AUDI brand in China, and the response has been huge—over 10,000 orders rolled in within half an hour of its debut.
This all-electric model is exclusive to China, developed with SAIC and built at Shanghai's Anting plant.
VW board member calls demand 'overwhelming'
Starting at $33,000, the E5 Sportback offers a single rear motor and a 76-kWh battery for up to 618km of range (CLTC).
The top version runs $45,000 with dual motors pushing out 776hp and a bigger battery for up to 647km.
Tech-wise, you get perks like rear-wheel steering, LiDAR sensors for smarter driving, and a massive 27-inch 4K display.
VW board member Ralf Brandstatter called the demand "overwhelming," showing how much buzz this new Audi is getting right out of the gate.