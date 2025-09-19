Audi's all-electric E5 sportback racks up 10,000 orders in 30 minutes

VW board member calls demand 'overwhelming'

Starting at $33,000, the E5 Sportback offers a single rear motor and a 76-kWh battery for up to 618km of range (CLTC).

The top version runs $45,000 with dual motors pushing out 776hp and a bigger battery for up to 647km.

Tech-wise, you get perks like rear-wheel steering, LiDAR sensors for smarter driving, and a massive 27-inch 4K display.

VW board member Ralf Brandstatter called the demand "overwhelming," showing how much buzz this new Audi is getting right out of the gate.