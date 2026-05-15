Royal Enfield enters FIM Flat Track with Sherpa FT Mk2

Gary Birtwistle is leading development

Ex-racer Gary Birtwistle, who helped create the FT450, is leading development for this international debut.

The championship will have 10 rounds across eight countries (with Argentina as the only non-European stop).

You can catch all the action live or on-demand at fim-moto.tv or on the fim-tv app, which also streams other cool motorsports like TrialGP and Ice Speedway Gladiators.