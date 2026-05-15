Royal Enfield enters FIM Flat Track with Sherpa FT Mk2
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Royal Enfield is celebrating 125 years by jumping into the global motorsport scene: they'll race their new Sherpa FT Mk2 in the 2026 FIM Flat Track World Championship.
This bike is a souped-up version of last year's FT450, powered by the Guerrilla 450's Sherpa engine.
Gary Birtwistle is leading development
Ex-racer Gary Birtwistle, who helped create the FT450, is leading development for this international debut.
The championship will have 10 rounds across eight countries (with Argentina as the only non-European stop).
You can catch all the action live or on-demand at fim-moto.tv or on the fim-tv app, which also streams other cool motorsports like TrialGP and Ice Speedway Gladiators.