Royal Enfield expected to launch Classic 350 compatible with E85
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Royal Enfield is expected to roll out a new Classic 350 that is E85-compatible, making it more eco-friendly and future-ready.
While the bike keeps its signature retro look, you might spot some fresh color options to set it apart from the usual model.
This update comes as India moves toward stricter ethanol fuel norms.
Classic 350 E85 with ₹10,000-₹15,000 premium
The Classic 350 E85 could use a tweaked 349-cc engine built for higher ethanol content, but its main features, like the LED lights and classic tank, stay unchanged.
Braking setups include both single- and dual-channel ABS options.
Expect this version to cost ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 more than the current model (which starts at ₹1.86 lakh).
The exact launch date depends on when new fuel rules kick in.