Royal Enfield expected to launch Classic 350 compatible with E85 Auto May 01, 2026

Royal Enfield is expected to roll out a new Classic 350 that is E85-compatible, making it more eco-friendly and future-ready.

While the bike keeps its signature retro look, you might spot some fresh color options to set it apart from the usual model.

This update comes as India moves toward stricter ethanol fuel norms.