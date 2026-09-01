Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 and Simple Wave debut in September

The Himalayan 440 is built for adventure, packing a strong 443cc engine and a bigger front wheel for better off-road rides.

It's inspired by the classic Himalayan but updated for today, with an expected price tag of ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the Simple Wave targets families and city commuters with features like a single-piece seat, large floorboard, disk brakes up front, and a modern TFT display.

Details on battery range and price are coming soon at launch.