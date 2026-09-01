Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 and Simple Wave debut in September
Big news for bike fans this September: Royal Enfield is dropping the Himalayan 440, and Simple Energy is launching its new electric scooter, the Simple Wave.
The Himalayan 440 gets its reveal on September 4 at Leh's Himalayan Basecamp, while the Simple Wave rolls out on September 2, just in time for festival season.
Himalayan 440 and Simple Wave features
The Himalayan 440 is built for adventure, packing a strong 443cc engine and a bigger front wheel for better off-road rides.
It's inspired by the classic Himalayan but updated for today, with an expected price tag of ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Meanwhile, the Simple Wave targets families and city commuters with features like a single-piece seat, large floorboard, disk brakes up front, and a modern TFT display.
Details on battery range and price are coming soon at launch.