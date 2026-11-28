Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 debuts in India at ₹4.9L
What's the story
Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan 750 in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹4.89 lakh for the cast-wheel variant. The tubeless spoked-wheel version costs around ₹25,000 more, while the top-spec Antarctic Silver variant is priced at ₹6.29 lakh. Bookings for this much-anticipated motorcycle will open on December 1, but attendees of Motoverse 2026 from November 27 to 29 can book it early.
Engine details
It draws power from a 743cc parallel-twin engine
The Himalayan 750 is powered by a 743cc parallel-twin engine that delivers an impressive 54.2hp at 7,000rpm and peak torque of 63Nm at 5,000rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
Notably, around 90% of the peak torque is available at just about 3,500rpm, which could aid in acceleration at lower engine speeds such as when riding with a pillion or carrying luggage.
Design features
The bike gets a TFT display with navigation
The Himalayan 750 comes with a host of touring-focused features as standard. These include cruise control, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), TFT display with navigation, and an adjustable windscreen.
Both wheel options come with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup.
The bike weighs in at 224kg with its 17.8-liter fuel tank nearly full and has an impressive seat height of 815mm along with ground clearance of 205mm.
Performance specs
It features adjustable Showa suspension with remote preload adjuster
The Himalayan 750 features adjustable Showa suspension with a travel of 190mm at the front and 175mm at the rear.
A remote rear preload adjuster lets riders customize the suspension according to their load, including when carrying luggage or a pillion.
Braking duties are handled by dual 280mm disks at the front and a single disk at the rear, along with cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control as standard features.
Variant details
Top-spec variant comes with Givi top box, panniers
The Antarctic Silver is the top-spec version of the Himalayan 750, priced at ₹6.29 lakh.
It costs around ₹1.15 lakh more than the tubeless spoked-wheel variant and comes with a Givi top box and panniers, along with mounting hardware and inner bags.
This variant also features heated grips, hand guards, and an aluminum skid plate for long-distance touring.