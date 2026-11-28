The Himalayan 750 is powered by a 743cc parallel-twin engine that delivers an impressive 54.2hp at 7,000rpm and peak torque of 63Nm at 5,000rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Notably, around 90% of the peak torque is available at just about 3,500rpm, which could aid in acceleration at lower engine speeds such as when riding with a pillion or carrying luggage.