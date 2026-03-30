Royal Enfield hits 1st-ever 10L domestic sales in India 2026
Auto
Royal Enfield just hit a huge milestone, selling over 10 lakh bikes in India for the first time ever in fiscal 2026.
From April 2025 to February 2026, they clocked 10.07 lakh domestic sales, a solid 24% jump from last year.
With March numbers expected to push the total close to 11 lakh and exports adding another 1.25 lakh, it's a record-breaking year for the brand.
Royal Enfield 350cc models drive growth
The surge was all about their popular 350cc models (think Classic, Bullet, Hunter, and Meteor), which together made up a massive chunk of sales.
The Classic 350 led the pack with a 40% share, while Bullet followed at 25%.
Royal Enfield also totally dominates bigger bikes too, holding an incredible 97% market share in the 500-800cc segment thanks to its popular 650 range.