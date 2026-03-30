Royal Enfield hits 1st-ever 10L domestic sales in India 2026

Royal Enfield 350cc models drive growth

The surge was all about their popular 350cc models (think Classic, Bullet, Hunter, and Meteor), which together made up a massive chunk of sales.

The Classic 350 led the pack with a 40% share, while Bullet followed at 25%.

Royal Enfield also totally dominates bigger bikes too, holding an incredible 97% market share in the 500-800cc segment thanks to its popular 650 range.