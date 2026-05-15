Royal Enfield invests $230 million to open Andhra Pradesh plant
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Royal Enfield is investing $230 million to open a new plant and vendor park in Andhra Pradesh.
This big move will let them make 900,000 more bikes each year, raising their total capacity to 2.4 million motorcycles globally by 2032.
Royal Enfield pivots to lifestyle motorcycles
With demand for affordable mid-size bikes like the Hunter 350 and Himalayan rising worldwide, Royal Enfield wants to step up its game, expanding exports, growing its dealer network, and aiming for more competitive prices.
The company's also shifting focus toward simpler, lifestyle-friendly motorcycles instead of flashy high-spec models to stay ahead of market trends.