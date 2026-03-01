Royal Enfield's total sales grow by 11% in February

Commenting on the sales growth, Royal Enfield's CEO B Govindarajan said, "February continues the positive momentum we have seen this financial year, reflecting sustained demand across markets and our growing global community." To further support its current and future growth plans, the company recently announced a capacity expansion plan. This will be executed over 18 months through a brownfield expansion at its Cheyyar manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu .

Expansion details

Proposed expansion to increase annual production capacity

The proposed expansion will increase Royal Enfield's annual production capacity from 14.6 lakh units to a whopping 20 lakh units. "Rooted in our long-term goal to build readiness into our operations, this expansion aims to serve our community as the demand grows," Govindarajan said. He added that they remain optimistic about the road ahead and are ready for future challenges and opportunities in the market.