Royal Enfield to update Continental GT 650 this year

Royal Enfield is gearing up for a major update of its popular Continental GT 650 motorcycle in 2026. The new model will be launched after the debut of the Continental GT 750, which will be powered by a new 750cc parallel-twin engine. The decision to refresh the GT 650 comes as a response to its growing popularity among younger riders and enthusiasts alike.

Market performance Continental GT 650's success prompts major update The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has been a major success for the company, becoming its most popular twin-cylinder model. The bike has also managed to attract a younger customer base, further cementing its place in the market. Given this success, Royal Enfield has decided not to retire the current model in favor of the new one.

Anticipated changes Major overhaul expected The 2026 update for the Continental GT 650 is expected to be a major overhaul, going beyond just new color options. The bike will likely get improved suspension at both ends, addressing one of the more common complaints about the current model. While it will retain its existing telescopic fork and twin rear shock absorber layout, these units are expected to be upgraded for better performance.

Advertisement