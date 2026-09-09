Royal Enfield's upcoming Himalayan 750 emphasizes highway comfort and tech

The Himalayan 750 runs on a stronger parallel-twin engine (based on RE's 650cc platform), expected to top the current power figures.

You get handy features like cruise control and adjustable traction control, both easy to use with dedicated handlebar switches, so long trips feel way less tiring.

There are also big upgrades in suspension (Showa USD forks, rear monoshock), better brakes with twin front disks, a road-friendly 19-inch alloy front wheel, and modern touches like an LED headlight and a fresh TFT display.

Altogether, this makes the Himalayan 750 Royal Enfield's most advanced bike yet, mixing rugged style with real comfort and smart tech for today's riders.