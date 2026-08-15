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Home / News / Auto News / RUF's EHRA supercar is a 650hp retro-looking beast
RUF's EHRA supercar is a 650hp retro-looking beast
It has a 3.6-liter boxer engine

RUF's EHRA supercar is a 650hp retro-looking beast

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 15, 2026
01:14 pm
What's the story

German automaker RUF will debut the EHRA during this year's Monterey Car Week. The new beast packs a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter boxer engine that produces an impressive 650hp and 900Nm of torque. The power is channeled through a seven-speed manual transmission and an all-wheel-drive system for maximum grip as well as control.

Design details

The EHRA features a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis

The EHRA is built on a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, which helps keep its weight down.

It also comes with custom front and rear fascias, a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, and five-spoke magnesium wheels with center-lock hubs.

The double-wishbone suspension has been specially tuned to provide a balance between high performance and daily drivability.

Interiors

Its interior gets leather and titanium

The interior of the EHRA is a blend of leather and titanium, with a three-spoke steering wheel wrapped in leather.

The "EHRA" branding can be seen on the rear firewall and door sills.

The leather seats come with a "Pasha" checkered pattern, adding some contrast to the light-brown colored cabin.

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Safety specs

The supercar comes with 6-piston brakes

The EHRA comes with six-piston brakes at the front and four-piston units at the rear, both of which are internally vented and perforated.

The interior also features green RUF gages, an analog driver display, and folding carbon-fiber bucket seats.

These features add to the overall appeal of this new model from RUF.

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