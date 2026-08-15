RUF's EHRA supercar is a 650hp retro-looking beast
What's the story
German automaker RUF will debut the EHRA during this year's Monterey Car Week. The new beast packs a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter boxer engine that produces an impressive 650hp and 900Nm of torque. The power is channeled through a seven-speed manual transmission and an all-wheel-drive system for maximum grip as well as control.
Design details
The EHRA features a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis
The EHRA is built on a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, which helps keep its weight down.
It also comes with custom front and rear fascias, a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, and five-spoke magnesium wheels with center-lock hubs.
The double-wishbone suspension has been specially tuned to provide a balance between high performance and daily drivability.
Interiors
Its interior gets leather and titanium
The interior of the EHRA is a blend of leather and titanium, with a three-spoke steering wheel wrapped in leather.
The "EHRA" branding can be seen on the rear firewall and door sills.
The leather seats come with a "Pasha" checkered pattern, adding some contrast to the light-brown colored cabin.
Safety specs
The supercar comes with 6-piston brakes
The EHRA comes with six-piston brakes at the front and four-piston units at the rear, both of which are internally vented and perforated.
The interior also features green RUF gages, an analog driver display, and folding carbon-fiber bucket seats.
These features add to the overall appeal of this new model from RUF.