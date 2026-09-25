Rural areas drive majority of 2-wheeler registrations through June 2026
Rural areas have taken the spotlight this year, making up 55% of all two-wheeler registrations from January to June 2026.
That's more than both urban (32%) and metro (13%) regions combined, according to Jato Dynamics.
Bikes, scooters, and even electric rides are seeing strong demand.
Motorcycles dominate rural registrations at 68.3%
Out in the countryside, motorcycles are still king: motorcycles accounted for 68.3% of rural registrations, and 75% of rural motorcycle registrations were entry-level and commuter bikes between 100cc and 125cc.
Scooters grabbed a solid 24%, split between smaller and midsize engines.
Gasoline is still the go-to fuel for rural buyers at 94%, while electric options made up 5.9%.
In cities, though, EVs are more popular (around one in 10 new rides runs on electricity) and brands like TVS and Bajaj are leading the rural EV push.