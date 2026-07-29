Loading...
Home / News / Auto News / Saudi prince acquires 5% stake in Lucid Motors
Saudi prince acquires 5% stake in Lucid Motors
The prince bought over 19 million shares

Saudi prince acquires 5% stake in Lucid Motors

By Akash Pandey
Jul 29, 2026
01:51 pm
What's the story

Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud of the Saudi royal family has acquired a 5% stake in Lucid Motors. The move boosts the Kingdom's overall ownership of the electric vehicle (EV) company. A recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that Prince Al Waleed's investment office bought just over 19 million shares. The prince posted on X that the purchase occurred when Lucid's market cap was below $2 billion.

Market response

Lucid Motors denied bankruptcy reports

The share purchase comes after an EV blog claimed on July 14 that Lucid Motors was considering filing for bankruptcy protection or going private under Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

The company denied these reports and its stock price has since rebounded.

"We don't comment on individual investments, but we are aware and appreciate the independent vote of confidence," said Nick Twork, chief communications officer at Lucid Motors, in a statement to TechCrunch.

Corporate changes

Restructuring and layoffs

The share purchase comes amid a major restructuring effort led by Lucid's newly appointed CEO, Silvio Napoli.

In June, he cut 18% of the workforce to "simplify the company." This was after a similar large layoff earlier this year before Napoli took over.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, has been the majority owner of Lucid Motors since its initial investment in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Financial backing

PIF's stake in Lucid Motors

The PIF has held a roughly 60% stake in Lucid Motors since the EV maker merged with a special purpose acquisition company in 2021.

This transaction brought it to public markets and raised $4 billion.

The Saudis have continued to be a major source of financial support for Lucid Motors since its public debut, buying shares and lending billions as the company struggles to reach mass-market EV buyers in the US and abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Prince Al Waleed announced the news on X

ADVERTISEMENT