Dubai has officially launched the operational phase of its fully autonomous RT6 taxi vehicles. The initiative, led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, marks a major step in the emirate's efforts to integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) into its transport network. During the launch event, Sheikh Hamdan took a ride in one of these self-driving taxis to demonstrate their readiness for real-world urban conditions on public roads.

Tech specs RT6 taxi, developed by Baidu Apollo Go The RT6 taxi, developed by Baidu Apollo Go, is the sixth generation of autonomous taxi technology. It has been designed for mass deployment and is equipped with over 40 sensors including high-precision LiDAR, multi-band radars, and advanced cameras. This allows it to accurately perceive its environment, react to changing traffic conditions, and fully comply with transport safety standards and traffic regulations.

Software integration A sophisticated software ecosystem supports RT6 taxis The RT6 taxi's system is supported by a sophisticated software ecosystem that integrates real-time data, high-definition maps, and deep learning algorithms. This enables smooth interaction with intersections, pedestrians, and other vehicles. The technology is backed by extensive global experience with Baidu Apollo Go vehicles having completed over 150 million kilometers of safe driving and more than 10 million autonomous trips across several cities.

Strategic alliance Strategic partnership between RTA and Baidu Apollo Go The initiative is a result of a strategic partnership between Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Baidu Apollo Go. The collaboration discussions took place during a World Governments Summit. In just about 10 months, it has gone from planning to live operations, showcasing Dubai's regulatory efficiency and smart infrastructure readiness.

