Indian auto body urges caution over fuel quality reports
What's the story
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has issued a clarification in response to recent media reports about the chloride and sulfur content in fuel. The industry body said these reports were based on selective excerpts from one of its communications. It stressed that the figures cited need further authentication and shouldn't be viewed in isolation.
Testing process
Routine technical discussions
In its statement, SIAM clarified that the communication in question was part of routine technical discussions between automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies (OMCs), testing agencies, and other industry stakeholders.
The body stressed that some of the numbers quoted in this communication need authentication through elaborate data collection from different regions across India and consultation with member Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).
Withdrawal notice
Fuel quality assessed through comprehensive testing process
SIAM has withdrawn its earlier communication, saying the figures cited in media reports need further validation.
The body emphasized that under the current regulatory framework, fuel quality is assessed through a comprehensive testing process covering over 150 parameters.
This testing is regularly undertaken by OMCs to ensure high standards of fuel quality across India.
Quality assurance
Steps under E20 ethanol blending program
SIAM also highlighted the steps already taken under the E20 ethanol blending program to ensure fuel quality.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has set 3 parts per million (ppm) guidelines for chloride and sulfur in ethanol blended into the petrol supply chain as a precautionary measure.
This is part of ongoing efforts to maintain high standards of fuel quality across India.
Program support
SIAM urges media to consider complete context
SIAM reiterated its full support for the government's E20 ethanol blending program, calling it a key step toward improving India's energy security.
The association urged media organizations and other stakeholders to consider the complete context while reporting on this issue.
It stressed that values quoted in earlier reports need authentication before drawing any conclusions about fuel quality concerns.