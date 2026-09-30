SKODA cars get costlier in India from October 1
What's the story
SKODA has announced a price hike for its entire India portfolio, effective from October 1, 2026. The increase will be up to 1.2% at the ex-showroom level and will vary depending on the model and variant. The company has cited rising input and operational costs as the reason behind this decision.
Impact
Affected models and estimated price hike
The price revision will impact all models in SKODA's India portfolio, including the Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, and Kodiaq.
However, the company has not yet revealed model-wise or variant-wise revised prices.
The maximum increase under this revision would be capped at ₹20,000, but it would depend on the specific model and variant of each vehicle.
Upcoming launch
Price revision ahead of Slavia facelift launch
The latest price revision comes just days before the launch of the Slavia (facelift) on October 6.
The production of this updated sedan has already started at SKODA's Chakan plant and bookings are now open.
This timing indicates that SKODA is adjusting its pricing strategy to account for rising costs.
Market response
Price hikes by SKODA earlier this year
Earlier this year, SKODA had also revised prices for the Slavia, Kylaq, and Kushaq models.
The Slavia saw a hike of up to ₹34,000 while the Kylaq and Kushaq were hiked by up to ₹19,000 and ₹7,000, respectively.
The latest increase comes ahead of the festive season when carmakers usually witness a surge in demand.
Other manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, and Tata Motors have also announced price hikes in recent months.