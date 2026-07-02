Only 50 units were made available and they were sold out within minutes of bookings opening

SKODA KODIAQ RS debuts in India at ₹67L

By Mudit Dube 01:05 pm Jul 02, 202601:05 pm

What's the story

SKODA Auto India has launched the new KODIAQ RS at a starting price of ₹66.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch marks the introduction of the iconic RS performance badge on the KODIAQ SUV in India. However, it is worth noting that only 50 units were made available for purchase and they were sold out within six minutes of bookings opening.