SKODA KODIAQ RS debuts in India at ₹67L
What's the story
SKODA Auto India has launched the new KODIAQ RS at a starting price of ₹66.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch marks the introduction of the iconic RS performance badge on the KODIAQ SUV in India. However, it is worth noting that only 50 units were made available for purchase and they were sold out within six minutes of bookings opening.
Performance features
The fastest SKODA ever sold in India
The KODIAQ RS is powered by a 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine that churns out an impressive 265hp and 400Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. The SUV can go from 0-100km/h in just 6.3 seconds, making it the fastest SKODA ever sold in India. It has a top speed of 231km/h.
Driving technology
Progressive steering and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) Plus offered
The KODIAQ RS comes with a host of performance-oriented technologies as standard. These include Progressive Steering for quicker steering response with fewer lock-to-lock turns, enhancing both low-speed maneuverability and high-speed precision. It also features Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) Plus that continuously adjusts suspension damping for improved ride comfort and handling across multiple driving modes including Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, Snow, and Off-Road.
Design enhancements
Unique styling elements and exclusive alloy wheels
The KODIAQ RS gets several exclusive styling updates over the standard model. Buyers could choose from four exterior colors: Moon White, Magic Black, Velvet Red and Steel Grey. The exterior features a gloss black grille surround, illuminated front grille with horizontal light strip, black ORVMs, roof rails, window surrounds, unique front and rear bumpers, full-width rear reflector, black SKODA lettering, RS badging, polished stainless steel exhaust finishers, and exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels.