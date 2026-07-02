Trump raked in $10M from 'Melania' documentary, financial statement reveals
What's the story
US President Donald Trump received a whopping $10.71 million licensing fee for the Amazon MGM Studios documentary, Melania. The film, which focuses on Trump's wife Melania Trump, was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios for a reported total of $40 million and marketed at an additional cost of $35 million. Despite its high production costs, the documentary only made around $16.6 million at the worldwide box office before being released on Prime Video.
Financial details
Trump's revenue surges to $2.2 billion
Trump's mandatory financial disclosure statement, released on Tuesday, revealed he reported a total of at least $2.2 billion in revenue for 2025. This is a significant increase from the minimum of $622 million reported the previous year. The statement also included a licensing payment of $5,21,161 for Melania's memoir and $6 million in net proceeds from NFTs and other collectibles associated with her.
Investment details
Trump's extensive investment portfolio revealed
Trump's financial disclosure also detailed his diverse investment portfolio, which includes stocks and bonds in media companies like Disney, Paramount Skydance, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Fox Corp. He also has stakes in tech companies such as Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Amazon, Meta, and Oracle. The shares he owns in Trump Media & Technology Group are reportedly worth around $900 million after a more than 40% drop in the company's stock price this year.
Legal matters
Payments from legal settlements also listed in financial disclosure
Trump's financial disclosure for 2025 also listed payments from legal settlements. These include a $16 million payment from Disney/ABC to settle his defamation lawsuit against ABC News and George Stephanopoulos, another $16 million from CBS to settle his lawsuit alleging deceptive editing by 60 Minutes in an interview with Kamala Harris. It included payments from Meta ($24.5 million), YouTube ($22 million), and X/Twitter ($8 million) to settle his suits alleging censorship after the January 6 Capitol attack.