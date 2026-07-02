Trump raked in $10M from 'Melania' documentary, financial statement reveals

Financial details

Trump's revenue surges to $2.2 billion

Trump's mandatory financial disclosure statement, released on Tuesday, revealed he reported a total of at least $2.2 billion in revenue for 2025. This is a significant increase from the minimum of $622 million reported the previous year. The statement also included a licensing payment of $5,21,161 for Melania's memoir and $6 million in net proceeds from NFTs and other collectibles associated with her.