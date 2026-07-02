SpaceX is developing an AI device
What's the story
SpaceX has shown investors a prototype of a "handset-like" artificial intelligence (AI) device, The Wall Street Journal reported. The sleek and slim prototype is said to be slimmer than an iPhone. SpaceX showed the device to investors and stakeholders before going public with it, but emphasized that the design is still in its early stages and could change.
Denial
Musk denies reports about SpaceX's AI device
Musk has denied the reports about SpaceX's AI device, calling them "utterly false." The tech mogul is known for his ambitious projects and innovative ideas. However, this denial raises questions about the future of the project and its potential impact on the tech industry.
Production potential
SpaceX has the know-how to mass-produce AI devices
Despite Musk's denial, SpaceX and its sister company Tesla have the manufacturing know-how to mass-produce a range of AI devices. They also have access to the chips required for on-device computing. SpaceX is also looking to expand into wireless technology with Starlink Mobile, which could take on Verizon and AT&T in the future.
Tech specs
Device runs on proprietary a operating system
Like OpenAI, SpaceX's prototype is said to run on a proprietary operating system and use technology from xAI, Musk's AI firm that was acquired earlier this year. This would keep the new devices from being tied down by another company's ecosystem (like Google's Android). The goal seems to be creating something unique with native AI interfaces.