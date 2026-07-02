LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / SpaceX is developing an AI device
SpaceX is developing an AI device
The device is slimmer than an iPhone

SpaceX is developing an AI device

By Akash Pandey
Jul 02, 2026
11:15 am
What's the story

SpaceX has shown investors a prototype of a "handset-like" artificial intelligence (AI) device, The Wall Street Journal reported. The sleek and slim prototype is said to be slimmer than an iPhone. SpaceX showed the device to investors and stakeholders before going public with it, but emphasized that the design is still in its early stages and could change.

Denial

Musk denies reports about SpaceX's AI device

Musk has denied the reports about SpaceX's AI device, calling them "utterly false." The tech mogul is known for his ambitious projects and innovative ideas. However, this denial raises questions about the future of the project and its potential impact on the tech industry.

Production potential

SpaceX has the know-how to mass-produce AI devices

Despite Musk's denial, SpaceX and its sister company Tesla have the manufacturing know-how to mass-produce a range of AI devices. They also have access to the chips required for on-device computing. SpaceX is also looking to expand into wireless technology with Starlink Mobile, which could take on Verizon and AT&T in the future.

Advertisement

Tech specs

Device runs on proprietary a operating system

Like OpenAI, SpaceX's prototype is said to run on a proprietary operating system and use technology from xAI, Musk's AI firm that was acquired earlier this year. This would keep the new devices from being tied down by another company's ecosystem (like Google's Android). The goal seems to be creating something unique with native AI interfaces.

Advertisement